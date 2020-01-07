Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. says he is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Gay has announced his decision on Twitter and says that “this city and university will always hold a special place in my heart as the only home I’ve ever known.” Gay recorded 48 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 2018. He played only five games this season and had 28 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He was one of 10 players withheld from eight games this season because of NCAA violations involving an academic tutor.