FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps dropping Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No weather challenges as you head out on this Tuesday morning.
Very little, if any, activity on First Alert Doppler radar. A few spotty showers developed overnight with the passage of a weak cool front. Winds are a bit on the breezy side from the north.
Temperatures generally starting out in the mid 50°s and there won’t be much of a warm-up this afternoon. In spite of sunny skies, our daytime high will peak in the low-to-mid 60°s, which is actually close to where it should be this time of year.
Overnight, expect clear skies and noticeably colder temperatures as our low drops into the mid-to-upper 30°s.
Tomorrow, another nice and quiet January day, sunny and mild with a high of 66°.
