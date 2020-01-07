FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat looms for Friday into Saturday

As the Storm Team has been stating over the past several days, Friday and Saturday continue to shape up as active weather days. Plan for scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms Friday with rain chances running at 50% to 60%. Computer guidance has come into better agreement, with Saturday looking to be the day with the greatest severe weather threat for the WAFB region. In fact, the Saturday outlook from the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is now suggesting an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe storms Saturday for WAFB communities across southwest Mississippi and northern portions of the Florida Parishes. The remainder of the WAFB area is posted with a Slight Risk (2 out of 5 on the threat scale).