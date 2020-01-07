FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat looms for Friday into Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blue skies made for a nice Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s around the WAFB viewing area.
Skies will remain clear into the overnight and through Wednesday morning. Those clear skies, along with near calm conditions and the dry (low humidity) continental air mass currently in place will set the stage for a cold Wednesday morning. Expect daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for metro Baton Rouge, with low to mid 30s that could result in pockets of frost for areas north and east of the Red Stick. In fact, don’t be surprised if we see a few of WAFB’s northernmost communities record a brief light freeze before the morning warm-up begins.
Expect a mostly clear afternoon Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. In addition, winds will swing around from the southeast by the afternoon, a sure signal of a warming trend ahead.
After a milder morning start near 50° for the capital region, Thursday’s highs will reach the low 70s across much of the viewing area, even with mostly cloudy skies.
As the Storm Team has been stating over the past several days, Friday and Saturday continue to shape up as active weather days. Plan for scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms Friday with rain chances running at 50% to 60%. Computer guidance has come into better agreement, with Saturday looking to be the day with the greatest severe weather threat for the WAFB region. In fact, the Saturday outlook from the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is now suggesting an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe storms Saturday for WAFB communities across southwest Mississippi and northern portions of the Florida Parishes. The remainder of the WAFB area is posted with a Slight Risk (2 out of 5 on the threat scale).
Based on the latest guidance, storms will begin impacting the western portion of the WAFB region early Saturday morning, with the activity moving from west to east through the morning and into midday. The greatest threats should be ending by, or even before, mid-afternoon. At this stage, the Storm Team remains wary of the potential for all forms of severe weather: damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for isolated tornadoes. In addition to these three, lightning could also be a factor. The NWS Weather Prediction Center rainfall experts have also nudged area-wide rain totals upwards by about 0.5″, with expected totals now running around 1” to 2” for the event.
The weather settles down into Saturday evening with a mostly dry Sunday, but the dry out will be short-lived. The latest extended outlook into next week calls for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Jan. 13 for the National Championship (Geaux Tigers!), with scattered rains expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday too (Jan. 14 through 16).
