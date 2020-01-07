FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather taking shape for a portion of Deep South

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-day severe weather event is taking shape for a good portion of the Deep South from Friday into Saturday. An intense upper-level storm system and an associated cold front will be the driving factors for the expected severe weather.
Locally, we can expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday, but it looks like the severe weather threat should largely stay to our west. It will be a rather warm January day as highs reach the mid to upper 70°s.
The main event is slated for Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will roll through during the morning hours, potentially lingering into the early afternoon. Today’s updated severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded areas just north and northeast of Baton Rouge to an ‘Enhanced Risk’ (3/5) of severe weather on Saturday.
An ‘Enhanced Risk’ in the day 5 outlook is somewhat uncommon, so consider it a noteworthy heads up from SPC on the potential for severe weather. All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, appear possible. We will continue to fine-tune the timing and threat types in the coming days as the event gets closer.
In the wake of the front, we’ll get a brief period of drier weather from Saturday afternoon through most of Sunday afternoon. However, the front is expected to stall in the Gulf of Mexico and begin retreating northward as a warm front by Sunday evening. With that, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could return to the area as soon as Sunday evening/night.
And today's guidance is now indicating the potential for a rather wet Monday around south Louisiana as we sit between the warm front lifting to our north and another cold front approaching from the west.
If you plan on heading to New Orleans for the National Championship game, you’ll definitely want to pack the rain gear. The good news is that it will at least be mild, with a morning start in the upper 50°s and highs in the low to mid 70°s.
A somewhat unsettled weather pattern looks to continue through the mid part of next week. The current outlook suggests rain totals will average one to three inches through next Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible.
