Firefighter arrested for damaging firetruck while reportedly intoxicated

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A volunteer firefighter for District 9 in Maurepas, who is also a Baton Rouge firefighter, was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 just after 2 a.m.
Craig Dale Trippi Jr., 25, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
LPSO detectives say deputies were dispatched to the District 9 Fire Department in Maurepas in reference to a damage to property complaint. Officials say Trippi somehow got his own Honda Civic stuck in a ditch.
“He then walked to a nearby fire station, one where he used to work, and was able to gain access to equipment. He hopped into a firetruck, drove it to the scene of the crash, and attempted to use that firetruck to dislodge the vehicle by attaching a fire hose to both. This caused damage to the firetruck,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The fire chief, Danielle Lessard, said in a statement, “Mr. Trippi, without permission from the department, used service truck 962 to try and remove his personal vehicle from a ditch of the LPFPD9 driveway. In doing so, he damaged brackets on top of the unit and a ladder.”
Officials say when they found the car, a fire hose that led to a nearby firetruck was attached.
Trippi has since bonded out on a $3,500 bond.
Chief Lessard says at the time of the incident, Trippi was on a leave of absence from the Dist. 9 fire department and remains on a leave of absence. He’s still a volunteer firefighter at the department.
Meanwhile, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials say Trippi will be suspended for five days without pay from BRFD, per its policy. Further suspension is possible depending on what comes out of the criminal investigation. Trippi started at the BRFD academy in September of 2017 and was certified as a firefighter the following year in September of 2018.
A call to Trippi’s lawyer has not been returned at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.