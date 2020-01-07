Community gathers on day marking 10 years since last execution in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday marks ten years since the last execution in Louisiana.
Church leaders and advocates will gather on Tuesday at the State Capitol to discuss the topic with hopes to abolish the policy.
The state said it doesn’t have enough lethal chemicals to execute any of the nearly 70 people on death row. This is because pharmaceutical companies aren’t selling it to them.
We have a crew at the Capitol right now and will bring you more later tonight on 9News.
