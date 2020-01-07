Chicken Parmigiano

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Italians arrived at the port of New Orleans in the late 1800s. These Sicilian people brought with them a love of family, a passion for food and a work ethic second to none. Many of Louisiana’s most famous dishes can be attributed to the Italian kitchen.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 boneless chicken breasts
¼ cup olive oil
2 cups chopped onions
¼ cup chopped garlic
1 (16-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
2 cups hot water
½ tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp sugar
salt and black pepper to taste
4 eggs
2 tbsps water
½ cup olive oil
2 cups Italian bread crumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 slices mozzarella cheese
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a cast iron skillet, heat ¼ cup olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Blend tomatoes and paste into onion mixture, stirring constantly. Simmer 20 minutes.
Add hot water, oregano, basil, and sugar. Season to taste with salt and pepper then simmer 20 additional minutes. Remove and keep warm.
Using a meat mallet, lightly flatten chicken. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
In a small mixing bowl, whip eggs and 2 tablespoons water.
In a large skillet, heat ½ cup olive oil over medium-high heat. Dip chicken breasts in egg mixture and then in bread crumbs. Sauté 3–5 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove chicken and keep warm.
Pour tomato sauce into bottom of an 11″ x 7″ baking dish. Place sautéed chicken breasts in sauce, and top each with Parmesan cheese and 1 slice of mozzarella. Bake 15–20 minutes or until cheese is melted and chicken is heated.
This dish is excellent served over angel hair pasta or spaghetti.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.