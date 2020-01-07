Ascension Parish sewage consolidation could impact some EBR residents

“Most of or all of Ascension’s wastewater treatment is done by a private company and now Ascension Parish is trying to formulate or broker a negotiation where they purchase and become responsible for the wastewater treatment so they can expand and provide that infrastructure,” EBR Councilman Trae Welch said. “The only thing, the private company that they’re buying it from said they have to buy all of our assets, which included private treatment plants that were in East Baton Rouge Parish as well.”