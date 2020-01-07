Ascension Parish sewage consolidation could impact some EBR residents

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Imagine living near Zachary, but having to pay for improvements to Ascension Parish’s sewer system. That’s what’s happening to residents in several neighborhoods in East Baton Rouge Parish.
As it stands right now, if Ascension Parish approves its new sewer system plan, three neighborhoods in East Baton Rouge Parish, along with several others in Livingston and Iberville parishes, would have to help foot the bill without seeing any of the benefits.
That's because the individual treatment facilities in these neighborhoods would be sold to Ascension Parish as it seeks to create its own utility.
“Most of or all of Ascension’s wastewater treatment is done by a private company and now Ascension Parish is trying to formulate or broker a negotiation where they purchase and become responsible for the wastewater treatment so they can expand and provide that infrastructure,” EBR Councilman Trae Welch said. “The only thing, the private company that they’re buying it from said they have to buy all of our assets, which included private treatment plants that were in East Baton Rouge Parish as well.”
