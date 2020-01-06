SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Person checking door handles of vehicles in Spanish Lakes neighborhood

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a person accused of stealing from cars in a neighborhood in St. Gabriel.
Officials say the incident happened Dec. 29, 2019 and was caught on video by the resident’s security camera. The incident happened in the Spanish Lakes neighborhood off Highway 30 in St. Gabriel.
Sheriff’s office officials say the person was pulling on the door handles of cars in the neighborhood. The sheriff’s office says it has not gotten any reports of the person busting windows, but neighbors say the person is getting into locked vehicles somehow.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-385-9242 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.