Stack of tires intentionally set on fire destroys side of business on Florida Boulevard, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person responsible for allegedly setting a stack of tires on fire, causing damage to a business.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a fire broke out at Pelican Tire and Rim on Florida Boulevard on Jan. 6 just after midnight.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large stack of tires on the east side of the building on fire. Firefighters made entry into the building and stopped the fire before any interior damage could be done. The outside of the structure did receive some fire damage, officials say.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call 225-354-1419.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.