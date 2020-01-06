RECALL ALERT: Herring sold in Louisiana recalled due to undeclared milk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jars of herring sold in Louisiana are being recalled due to the presence of milk that was not mentioned on the label, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company, Ducktrap River of Maine of Belfast, Maine, has issued a voluntary recall of Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce identified with sell by date Jul 29, 2020, because these products contain undeclared milk due to an incorrect label.
Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. As of now, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.
The recalled product was distributed at various retail stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.
The recalled product is sold in a 12-ounce glass container with a sell-by date of Jul 29, 2020, located on the lid of the jar.
While the product in the containers is Herring Center Cuts in Cream Sauce, which contains milk, the containers were mistakenly labeled with the Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce labels.
Ducktrap initiated the recall after discovering the labeling mistake. Subsequent investigation indicates that the issue is limited only to the specific lot identified above.
