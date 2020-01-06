OMV investigating service outages at certain locations around La. Monday

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is investigating an outage that impacted several offices around the state Monday, Jan. 6.
Certain OMV locations were unable to issue driver licenses Monday. The cause of the outage was not immediately disclosed.
OMV officials are hoping to have service restored by the morning Tuesday, Jan. 6.
OMV locations previously had issues with service following a cyber attack in the state. No indication was given by OMV officials that this latest service disruption is related to the previous attack or a new attack.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.