Officials respond to third standoff situation in a week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a standoff situation Monday, Jan. 6.
EBRSO officials say a domestic violence suspect has barricaded himself inside a home on Ottawa Drive. They say he is alone in the house. The call first went out around 3 p.m.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
There have been two other standoff situations since Dec. 30, 2019: one on Monet Drive and one on Convention Street.
