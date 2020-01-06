Officials respond to third standoff situation in a week

EBRSO is on the scene of a standoff involving a domestic violence suspect at a home on Ottawa Drive. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | January 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 4:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a standoff situation Monday, Jan. 6.

EBRSO officials say a domestic violence suspect has barricaded himself inside a home on Ottawa Drive. They say he is alone in the house. The call first went out around 3 p.m.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

There have been two other standoff situations since Dec. 30, 2019: one on Monet Drive and one on Convention Street.

