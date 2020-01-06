New Ascension Parish president, new parish council sworn in

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Eleven new council members in Ascension Parish were sworn in on Monday.
Waiting for them is a looming sewer deal that has caused anguish with new and former council members.
They’ll also have a range of issues to tackle when it comes to traffic, drainage, and growth.
“This is about new beginnings, this is about the opportunity, this is about working together with a new council and even existing members, moving the parish forward,” Clint Cointment. “super excited about that opportunity, really just ready to get started, ready to get in tomorrow and start the process.”
The first council meeting for the new members is Thursday.
On 9News at 6, Reporter Austin Kemker will dive into the issues with a few of the newly sworn-in leaders.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.