LSU receives six proposals for University Lakes rehabilitation project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate has received six proposals from local and national firms in response to its request for proposals seeking a project advisor for the University Lakes Project.
The proposals are meant to help with rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park.
The RFP was issued Dec. 9, 2019, with a response deadline of 5 p.m. CST last Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
The University Lakes Project Management Committee will select the project advisor from the group of responders by Jan. 17, 2020. In addition, the committee hopes to select a designer in spring 2020 and a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.
Responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC; a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC; and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.
The university is keeping full responses confidential as the bid process continues. All of the responses will be posted online at lsufoundation.org/reffprojects after the committee makes its selections.
