Lauren Daigle to perform national anthem at CFP National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Louisiana native and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle will perform the national anthem before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans.
Daigle’s former university No. 1 LSU, will face No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 and will be televised on ESPN.
Daigle, 28, is originally from Lafayette, La. She left LSU to pursue her music career in Nashville after appearing on American Idol in 2012.
In 2019, Daigle won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Grammy award for “You Say" and the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Grammy award for her 2018 album Look Up Child.
She has two other albums How Can It Be released in 2015 and Behold: A Christmas Collection released in 2016.
Daigle is currently on World Tour and is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April and at the Cajundome in her hometown of Lafayette in July.
