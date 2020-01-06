It’s Carnival y’all, and that means 7 weeks of festivities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City Of New Orleans had the perfect elixir for getting over that Saint loss yesterday and that remedy is the official kickoff to Carnival.
January 6 is King’s Day and that means it’s now OK to indulge in the sweet treat that is king cake.
Several krewes were represented at Gallier Hall Monday including Zulu and Rex.
On the top of everyone’s mind was the route changes necessitated by the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel.
‘I’m feeling good about the route changes mainly because of our krewes. They have been very cooperative and decided that they are not gonna bring their parades anywhere near the collapse site," said Mayor Cantrell.
