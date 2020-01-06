Ice cream recalled due to undeclared allergen

(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for a particular brand of ice cream that may contain an undeclared milk allergen.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Monday, Jan. 6. Three batches of the Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert have been recalled due to a non-declared milk allergen. Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could have a life-threatening reaction if they eat the ice cream.
The ice cream was distributed across the country in grocery stores, at Jeni’s scoops shops, and online at jenis.com. In the Baton Rouge area, Jeni’s is sold at Whole Foods Market on Corporate Boulevard and The Fresh Market on Perkins Road.
Recalled pints have the following batch codes on the bottom of the container:
- 19-016
- 19-086
- 19-154
The flavor has been pulled from shelves, the company says.
