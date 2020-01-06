Ice cream recalled due to undeclared allergen

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to dispose of the pint, and send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or full refund. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can be contacted at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, as well as by email at contact@jenis.com. (Source: FDA)
(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for a particular brand of ice cream that may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Monday, Jan. 6. Three batches of the Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert have been recalled due to a non-declared milk allergen. Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could have a life-threatening reaction if they eat the ice cream.

The ice cream was distributed across the country in grocery stores, at Jeni’s scoops shops, and online at jenis.com. In the Baton Rouge area, Jeni’s is sold at Whole Foods Market on Corporate Boulevard and The Fresh Market on Perkins Road.

"We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings. We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”
John Lowe, CEO of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Recalled pints have the following batch codes on the bottom of the container:

  • 19-016
  • 19-086
  • 19-154

The flavor has been pulled from shelves, the company says.

Click here for more details from the FDA.

