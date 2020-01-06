Gotcha launches new app to better experience for riders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gotcha has launched a new version of its app to improve rider experience. The announcement comes after the bikeshare company launched in Baton Rouge in July 2019.
Starting Monday, riders who already have the old app to delete it and download the new version, Gotcha Mobility, to start riding again.
In January, Gotcha won’t charge its unlock fee to riders.
The bikeshare company said the app will help streamline the rental process and allows riders to submit questions to the Rider Experience via text, phone, and email.
This also includes helping the Gotcha team to better locate bikes and scooters with low batteries to get them back on the road for a quicker turnaround.
The new version is in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
