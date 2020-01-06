FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, sunny start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a nice and quiet out-the-door on this Monday morning.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer than early Sunday, starting out in the mid to upper 40°s. No umbrellas necessary!
Your forecast is calling for sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds from the SW and a high temperature topping out in the lower 70°s.
Overnight, a spotty shower or two is not out of the question with a low of 46°.
Tuesday, expect clearing skies and cooler temps as winds move in from the north. Highs only reaching 63°, which is actually closer to where it ought to be this time of year.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.