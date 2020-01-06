FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds rolling in ahead of 'cool’ front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the WAFB area saw temperatures rise into the low 70°s on Monday afternoon under the sunshine. Yet clouds started to roll into the region through the afternoon ahead of a ‘cool’ front that is expected to slide across Louisiana before sunrise on Tuesday.
That front could deliver a couple of light showers to the WAFB area but any rain that does fall should be over before Tuesday’s morning commute.
Expect a cool and mostly-clear start to Tuesday with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 40°s around metro Baton Rouge. It will be sunshine and blue skies for the better part of Tuesday. However, cooler air behind the overnight front will mean highs in the low 60°s instead of the low 70°s we enjoyed on Monday.
STAY UPDATED >> Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app
Skies will remain mainly-clear from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping down into the mid 30°s for the capital region on Wednesday morning.
Be ready for pockets of frost along and near the I-10/12 corridor with a brief, light freeze possible for communities near and north of the LA/MS state line.
Sunshine rules the day on Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 60°s. Clouds will be returning on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70°s. We could even see a few showers in the region late Thursday evening.
The week’s big weather story is centered around Friday and Saturday. The Storm Team has been talking about a severe weather threat during the Friday/Saturday timeframe since last week and that concern continues. While the precise timing is still a bit uncertain, showers and thunderstorms are likely for both days with the greatest severe weather threat currently focused around late Friday evening into Saturday morning.
With luck, most of the storm energy should be out of the region by mid-day on Saturday, salvaging the latter half of the weekend.
Unfortunately, the outlook for the following week calls for an unsettled pattern with scattered rains from Monday through Thursday (Jan 13-16). The only good news is that temperatures for that period are expected to run above-normal with no threats of freezes.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.