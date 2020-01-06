Burger of the month: ‘The Burreaux Burger’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fat Cow in Baton Rouge is jumping on the Joe Burrow train by introducing the “Burreaux burger.”
According to Fat Cow’s Facebook page, the Burreaux burger is the burger of the month. The burger comes fully dressed with a fried crawfish, spicy creole remoulade, arugula, tomato, with pepper jack cheese.
Last month Zippy’s Burrito announced the Joey ‘Burriteaux’ ahead of Heisman award.
The Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers Monday, January 13 in the New Orleans Super Dome for the National Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
