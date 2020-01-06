Babies born at Women’s Hospital receive special onesies ahead of LSU’s championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special delivery from Women’s Hospital just before the big game.
According to a Tweet from the LSU football, it shows newborn babies wearing special onesies ahead of the National Championship game against Clemson. The little ones can be seen wearing onesies that say, “how ‘bout them Tigers baby”, and “let’s geaux bebe.”
The LSU Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game on Monday, January 13 at 7:00 PM in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
