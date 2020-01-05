Tulane scores 30 unanswered points to beat USM in Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane defeated Southern Miss, 30-13, in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl behind 215 passing yards and three touchdowns passes by senior quarterback Justin McMillan. This is the first time Tulane has won bowl games in back-to-back seasons.
Tulane (7-6) outrushed Southern Miss (7-6) 164-58. McMillan was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Senior wide receiver Jalen McClesky, was tops on the team with two catches for 87 yards a one touchdown. McCleskey broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown reception on the Green Wave’s opening possession of the second half to tie the game at 13.
With the win, the 2019 senior class became Tulane’s winningest senior class this century passing the 2003 seniors. The Green Wave rushed for 3,162 yards this season, which marks the first time in program history Tulane has logged more than 3,000 rushing yards in one season.
