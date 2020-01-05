Southern falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team began SWAC play on the road at Texas Southern on Saturday.
The Jags (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) fell 77-68 to the Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC).
Southern had four players score in double figures, led by Ahsante Shivers and Amel Kuljuhovic, who each put up 13 points.
The Jaguars shot 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc in a contest that saw 25 lead changes and seven ties.
Southern will next face Prairie View on Monday.
