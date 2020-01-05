Southern falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener

Southern falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener
Southern center Amel Kuljuhovic (No. 40) (Source: Southern University Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | January 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated January 5 at 10:52 AM

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team began SWAC play on the road at Texas Southern on Saturday.

The Jags (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) fell 77-68 to the Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC).

RELATED: Southern drops SWAC opener at Texas Southern

Southern had four players score in double figures, led by Ahsante Shivers and Amel Kuljuhovic, who each put up 13 points.

The Jaguars shot 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc in a contest that saw 25 lead changes and seven ties.

Southern will next face Prairie View on Monday.

____________

Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more basketball and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.