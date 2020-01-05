Saints fall to Vikings in overtime of NFC Wild Card

The Saints received the opening kickoff of the second half and couldn't get fully going. On a third-and-1 from their own 44-yard line, the Saints lost six yards on a screen to Kamara that was snuffed out by the Vikings defense. A booming punt by Thomas Morstead put Minnesota starting from its own 12-yard line. Then, on their first offensive play of the second half, the Vikings were called for holding, which backed them up to the 6-yard line. The Saints defense went on to force a three-and-out. Things started off badly for the Saints on the next possession and just got worse. On the punt, J.T. Gray was called for an illegal blindside hit. Then, on the first offensive play, Brees was dropped by Griffen for a 10-yard loss. The Saints went three-and-out on the drive.