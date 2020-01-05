$20,000 reward offered for information on 2019 shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been one year since Anfernee Holden was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive. Deputies say Holden was visiting Armstrong Apartments in January of 2019 when someone drove up and opened fire.
His family continues to search for answers.
“We always told each other we love each other every day. He didn’t deserve that,” said Alkieza Angrum, Holden’s mother.
“He was very sweet, very humble, always smiling,” said Trivonee Mccants, Holden’s cousin.
Law enforcement has not identified a suspect, but investigators believe a white 2014-2019 Mazda 6 with tinted windows and custom black rims is somehow connected to the murder.
Holden’s mother is offering a hefty reward, $20,000, to anyone willing to come forward with information that could help find her son’s killer.
“We're still looking for the killer and we're just reaching out to the community for help,” said Angrum.
Anyone with information Can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 344-stop.
