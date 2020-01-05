Internal investigation performed at coroner’s office after funeral home later discovers bullet wound on body

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office completed an internal investigation after a bullet wound, reportedly missed by investigators, was found on a body they released to a funeral home.
The coroner’s office released the body of Joah Ross, 26, to a funeral home because foul play was not suspected. The body was later returned to investigators at the coroner’s office once the bullet wound was discovered.
Crime reporter Lea Skene spoke with Ross’ sister, Jamie Edwards, who told her detectives returned to the scene where Ross’ body was discovered inside his home on Jackson Avenue on Jan. 1.
READ MORE: One man killed in New Year’s Day shooting
Edwards reportedly told Skene the scene had been contaminated because blood was wiped up and furniture was rearranged by the point detectives returned.
“Somebody’s got to be held accountable,” said Ross’ sister, Jamie Edwards. “That one mistake could be what turns this into a cold case while my brother’s killer goes free.”
In a conversation with WAFB, a spokesman for the coroner’s office said investigators are still determining what the cause of death in this incident is. The coroner’s office declined to confirm the outcome of a reported investigation into the bullet wound.
