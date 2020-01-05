Muddy conditions force LSU to practice indoors for third straight day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains that fell for more than two days in Baton Rouge forced the LSU football team to practice inside for the third day in a row.
Head coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers continue their preparations for the College Football National Championship against the Clemson Tigers. Fans dream of finishing the 2019 campaign with a perfect 15-0 record and standing atop the college football world.
LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains dedicated to working his way back to 100 percent, after playing only a handful of downs during the Tigers’ 63-28 blowout of the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. He lined up on a few plays but only carried the ball twice.
ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Clemson a 56 percent chance of winning the game, while Las Vegas oddsmakers have LSU as a 5.5 to 6-point favorite.
The only thing the Bayou Bengals know is they’ve worked extremely hard and overcome so many obstacles, like beating six top 10 teams, to put themselves in this remarkable position.
“A lot; special, man; I feel so grateful to be in this position,” said outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. “No matter the outcome, I’m so proud of this team from where we came from my freshman year and I see how everything has changed around me. I see all the work guys have put in. I see Coach O working hard every day, bringing in new people every day.”
“We expected big success this year but when you see where it’s gone, it’s kind of surreal,” added center Lloyd Cushenberry. “You have to sit back and enjoy it because it won’t last forever. Embrace it and get ready to finish strong on the 13th.”
“Those guys [Clemson] are here for a reason; they dominated their schedule,” noted safety JaCoby Stevens. “They’ve got talent all over the place. They’ve got talent at all positions. They’ve got a heck of a quarterback, so it’s no surprise we’re playing Clemson in the championship.”
The National Championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
