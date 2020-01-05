Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-INMATES MISSING
Mississippi says two inmates escaped from troubled prison
Mississippi authorities are searching for two prisoners believed to have escaped from one of several prisons in the state rocked by violence in the past week. Corrections officials said on Facebook on Saturday that David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday. May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions and Williams is serving a 40-year sentence for residential burglary and aggravated assault. Detention facilities across the state are on lockdown following a week of violence that has resulted in five inmate deaths.
RADIO STATIONS SOLD
2 black-owned radio stations in Mississippi are being sold
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Two black-owned radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are being sold. The buyer is another African American businessperson. Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-AM and WTYJ-FM. She says her family has a nearly 80-year history of being the voice of the black community in the area. Gregory Adams is buying the stations that are based in Natchez. He is a military veteran and has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. The buyout awaits approval of the Federal Communications Commission. It's a 90-day process with a little more than 40 days left.
T25-AUBURN-MISSISSIPPI STATE
McCormick's 28 keep No. 8 Auburn perfect with 80-69 win
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points as No. 8 Auburn remained perfect with an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State to start Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers improved to 13-0 and along with San Diego State are the only teams in the country without a loss. Mississippi State jumped out to an 18-9 lead, but then missed 13 of its next 14 shots to let Auburn back in. The Tigers finished with five players in double figures. Both Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard had double figure points and rebounds for the Bulldogs.
SHIPBUILDING CONTRACT
Mississippi shipyard receives $453M US Navy contract
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has been awarded a $453 million contract to provide support to U.S. Navy cruisers and destroyers. The Defense Department contract for Ingalls Shipuilding calls for planning yard design services. Ingalls was the only shipyard included in the contract. The work will take place almost exclusively in Pascagoula with the shipyard’s designers, engineers, logisticians, planners, program managers and others. Ingalls is one of the largest private employers in Mississippi. Some of its workers commute from Alabama and other places.
LT. GOVERNOR-APPOINTMENTS
Reeves nominates 1 to ethics board, 2 to education boards
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is nominating a former director of the state Republican Party to serve on the state Ethics Commission. Reeves said Friday that attorney Spencer Ritchie is his choice to fill a vacancy on the eight-person board. Reeves also announced that he is nominating former state Sen. Nancy Collins of Tupelo to the nine-member state Board of Education. Reeves is also nominating businessman Bill Billingsley of Madison to serve on the Charter School Authorizer Board. Reeves' second term as lieutenant governor ends next week, and he becomes governor on Jan. 14.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi prison chief says 4 of 5 killings done by gangs
Mississippi's outgoing prisons chief says at least some of the five killings of inmates since Sunday stem from gang violence, as guards struggle to maintain control of restive inmates. A fifth inmate was found killed before dawn Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Denorris Howell was found before 3 a.m. in his cell, covered in blood with a neck wound. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says investigators believe four of five killings were committed by gang members. She says Mississippi's prison system is in “trying times.” Prisons statewide remained locked down, confining inmates to cells and blocking visitors.