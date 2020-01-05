Inmate dies after fight at Angola; investigation launched

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into an incident involving Gary Francois, 30, an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary who reportedly engaged in a fight with another inmate who later died.
Investigators say Francois fought Major Jones, 32, around 8:46 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Jones was transported to the prison’s treatment center after the fight. He was pronounced dead at around 9:46 p.m.
Investigators say Jones was serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Sabine Parish. He had been at Angola since July 6, 2017.
Francois is serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Jefferson Parish. He has been at Angola since May 31, 2017.
Pending an autopsy, Francois may face criminal charges.
