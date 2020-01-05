FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather stays comfortable this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back to work and back to school for just about everyone Monday, Jan 6, after the extended holiday break.
Monday morning watch for a patch or two of light fog. Morning lows will be cool, so the kids may want a light jacket. Temperatures warm up quickly into the afternoon as skies begin to fill with clouds. Just about all of Monday will stay dry.
A weak cold front is forecast to arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with. We only expect to see a few stray showers while most are sleeping Monday night into predawn Tuesday.
Tuesday will be cooler as a result of the front.
Wednesday morning lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s. Grab the heavier jackets for Wednesday morning, but you won’t need them for long. A rapid warming trend takes place to end the week as we await our next storm system.
Thursday stays mainly dry.
Showers and t-storms will increase Friday into Saturday. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday morning as a line of t-storms is forecast to push through the local area. Damaging wind is the main concern. Rainfall amounts look manageable at this time with 1 to 2 inches on average.
It’s dry to close out the weekend before yet another storm system looks to arrive for the first part of the next work/school week. If you are headed to New Orleans for the LSU game, be sure to bring the rain gear.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.