FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beauty to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure has pushed to our east and will begin a brief warming trend as we await our next cold front. Afternoon highs today will reach the mid 60°s under sunny skies.
Get outside and enjoy this picture-perfect end of weekend weather. For back-to-school Monday the kids might want a light jacket as temps dip down to the mid 40°s during the morning bus stop. We might also see a patch or two of light fog, so give yourself a few extra minutes.
A weak cold front is set to arrive late Monday night into predawn Tuesday morning. A broken line of brief, light rain will move across the local area out ahead of the cold front.
Temperatures will take a slight dip for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be the coldest morning of the work/school week. A heavier jacket will be wanted.
We warm up quickly to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 70°s. Our next storm system and cold front will arrive Friday into Saturday. Rain will be likely with a few thunderstorms.
It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Rainfall amounts appear manageable in the “one to two inches” category. Another storm system is set to arrive shortly after on Championship Monday. If you are headed down to New Orleans to watch the Tigers play, be sure to bring the rain gear.
