Tensions between US, Iran could impact prices at the pump

“With the attack on the US Embassy and the response that the United States had, certainly there is some tension going on right now, and Iran does play a role in the global market, and if this unrest potentially goes beyond outside of Iran and continues for a long time and disrupts some supply on the market, the laws of economics will come into play and we could see the price of oil continue to escalate. In reality, if this ends in the next couple of days or a week, we might see a temporary increase in the price of oil and may see some small increases at the pump, but it’s not going to be something that affects people in the long term,” said Briggs.