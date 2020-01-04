Tensions between US, Iran could impact prices at the pump

(WAFB) - The tension between the United States and Iran has many people wondering what the impact could be on the oil industry.
“I think anytime that you see tension and unrest in the Middle East, given that OPEC and the role that the Middle East plays in the overall economics of the global market, you see potential for there to be spikes or increases in prices and for people to get nervous,” said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (LOGA).
Briggs says Iran plays a major role as an oil supplier in the global market.
“We have seen some increases in the price of oil as a result of some of the tension that’s going on with Iran right now,” said Briggs.
Any disruption to that market has a tendency to impact the price of oil, but for now, drivers won’t see any major changes when they fill up their cars with gas.
“The small increases that we’ve seen in the price of oil today [Friday, Jan. 3], may cause gasoline to increase in some places a few cents, but you may still be able to find cheaper gasoline at the station across the street,” said Briggs.
He believes only if these tensions escalate over a long period of time will drivers really start to see a big rise in gas prices.
“With the attack on the US Embassy and the response that the United States had, certainly there is some tension going on right now, and Iran does play a role in the global market, and if this unrest potentially goes beyond outside of Iran and continues for a long time and disrupts some supply on the market, the laws of economics will come into play and we could see the price of oil continue to escalate. In reality, if this ends in the next couple of days or a week, we might see a temporary increase in the price of oil and may see some small increases at the pump, but it’s not going to be something that affects people in the long term,” said Briggs.
“The United States has taken decisive action and made it clear that the efforts of Iran, working through proxies like Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations, is not going to be tolerated,” said Congressman Garret Graves, R-LA.
Congressman Graves says even with all that is going on, energy prices are still very stable because the United States has become one of the top energy producers.
“We’ve been able to reduce our dependence upon foreign energy sources and therefore all of this volatility going on around the world does not as much as an impact on the U.S. energy prices,” he said.
Graves agrees with President Donald Trump’s response, and says the killing of Iran’s major general in a drone strike should not be an issue split along party lines.
“This isn’t a partisan thing. This is based upon military advice, this is based upon intelligence and cooperation with a lot of our allies in the region. Look, we’ve all got to be working together, our Middle Eastern allies, our European allies, and others because we have got to work to stabilize the Middle East, our allies in Israel, and this is totally the opposite of what Iran has been doing,” said Graves.
