FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A series of cold fronts expected over next 10 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab the jackets and get them ready if you have early morning plans Sunday.
Morning lows will dip into the mid-to-upper-30s. It’s a quick warm up through the day under bright sunshine. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-60s.
Clouds will be on the increase Monday, but the local area will stay dry until late in the evening. That is when our next cold front is forecast to push into the area. The front will move through late Monday into early Tuesday. There won’t be much moisture for the front to work with so the forecast stays mainly dry. Monday’s high will reach 70 degrees. Tuesday’s temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler.
It’s another chilly start Wednesday as the cold air slowly filters into the region.
Temperatures start to warm up to end the week as we await a stronger storm system.
This storm system will bring likely rain chances to Friday and next Saturday’s forecasts. Some heavy rain appears possible with this storm system. We also can’t totally rule out a few strong storms at this time. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Friday into Saturday. That should be manageable.
A break from the rain occurs Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.
On football championship Monday, another storm system moves overhead triggering a decent chance for showers and storms. If you plan to head to New Orleans to cheer the Tigers on, be sure to bring the rain gear.
