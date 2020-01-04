LSU picks up commitment from 4-star CB Dwight McGlothern

SAN ANTONIO (WAFB) - LSU received a commitment Saturday for the class of 2020 from four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern during the US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
McGlothern had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the game.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back from Spring, Texas chose the Tigers over USC, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia Tech.
McGlothern is the No. 25 cornerback in the country and ranked 47th overall in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.
Analysts point out his length helps him to break up passes down the field and he has great ball skills from playing offense on the prep level.
They added his size and length suggest he has plenty of potential to play press corner for DBU.
They also said he shows “adequate” top-end speed but will need to add some strength for the collegiate level.
