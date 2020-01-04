First expungement event of 2020 scheduled for Jan. 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced the first expungement event of the year will be held Saturday, Jan. 4.
The event will be held at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s staffed by representatives from the Office of the Public Defender, the District Attorney’s Office, the City Prosecutor, and the Clerks of Court, as well as District Court.
Attendees will be able to have their criminal history screened and evaluated for expungement. Those who qualify will leave the event with a package of materials for filing in either court.
