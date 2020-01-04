FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance to dry out this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure is moving into South Louisiana and will give us a chance to stay dry for a few days. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning and evening hours Saturday and Sunday, but the afternoons will be fairly comfortable.
We expect sunny skies, so don’t forget the sunglasses. A gradual warm-up takes place into Monday as just about everyone returns to work and school. Clouds will be on the increase Monday as our next cold front approaches.
The front is forecast to move through early Tuesday resulting in scattered showers. Severe weather is not expected. Most will receive less than 0.25″ of rain. Tuesday and Wednesday will be somewhat chilly days. Make sure the kids have the jackets for the morning bus stops.
A steady warm-up is anticipated to end the work/school week. With the warm-up will come an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday expect scattered variety while on Friday showers and thunderstorms could be likely. One or two strong storms are also not out of the question Friday. Rain will linger into Saturday (1/11).
A slight cool-down occurs as we begin the new week. Another storm system looks to arrive by the middle of that week, bringing a slight chance for a few showers Championship Monday (1/13) for the LSU game in New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.