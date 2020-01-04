Endymion planning on alternate route after Hard Rock demolition delayed again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After making one parade route change to end in the Convention Center, the Krewe of Endymion is looking at yet another possible change. Endymion President Dan Kelly says it's certainly been a year of adjustments.
“We started loading floats today. Endymion’s going to be as big as its always been,” said Endymion President Dan Kelly.
The second change may come given the Hard Rock Hotel’s evacuation zone will still block the krewe's route along Canal Street.
“You always expect the unexpected, and Ed Muniz has been a captain 54 years I’ve been around 50 years we’re ready for the challenge so we’re ready,” said Kelly.
NOFD fire chief Tim McConnell says the Hard Rock’s ownership submitted finalized plans on Christmas Eve to stabilize and demolish the site of the Hard Rock. The previous estimate had crews stabilizing the building in February, and then begin recovery and demolition of the building. Now, he says that process will not start until May.
“The mark was missed. It’s more than double the timeline, and once again, I cannot express how unhappy we were by that timeline,” said McConnell.
McConnell says experts drastically underestimated the amount of labor required to stabilize the building. Engineers will need to install hundreds of support structures within the building which largely pushed the timeline back, a timeline McConnell says they're trying to pressure without risking safety.
“It is their responsibility to do this, so currently the plan submitted is going forward. We’ve asked them to shorten timeline and for everyone in the community. It gives us pause because of the number of large events that we have,” said McConnell.
McConnell says they’re currently in discussions about how the new Hard Rock’s timeline will impact events the city hosts like Carnival and others.
Kelly says they anticipated this months ago.
“We actually went to the police department November 1st and said this is what we’d like to do. They said we’ll take it under consideration and see what happens. It’s happened so we’re just waiting for them to give us the go ahead,” said Kelly.
Not comfortable with disclosing the new route just yet, Kelly says he feels confident in the alternate route, and still promises parade goers the Endymion extravaganza.
“All will be good, all will be fine. We’ll still start in Mid-city, go down Canal to a certain extent, then make adjustments from there. We’ll do everything in our power to make Endymion as its always been,” he said.
McConnell anticipates the Hard Rock will be leveled by December of this year.
He says the owners have yet to submit plans supported by experts to also possibly tear down two neighboring buildings along with the Hard Rock.
