Baton Rouge authorities investigate arson after vehicle intentionally set on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department believe someone intentionally set a vehicle on fire early Sunday.
On Jan. 4 at around 3:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house and vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Flora Lane.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire had spread to the carport before being brought under control by 3:50 a.m.
The fire was put out before it got inside the home. The residents escaped unharmed and, although the home received exterior damage, they were not displaced.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire investigators at 225-354-1419 or CrimeStoppers.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.