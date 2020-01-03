Top baby names of the decade in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most popular baby names of the decade at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center were Aiden and Riley, the hospital says. More than 8,300 babies were delivered ta BRG during the last decade.
GIRL
- Riley*
- Chloe
- Mackenzie/McKenzie
- Brooklyn
- Ava
BOY
- Aiden*
- Jordan/Jordyn
- Caden
- Mason
- Jayden
The names Mason and Ava were the only two names on BRG’s top lists that correlated with national trends over the last ten years.
GIRL
- Brooklyn
- Amelia
- Paislee/Paisley
- Harper
- Khaylani/Kalani
BOY
- William
- Jace/Jayce
- Journee*
- Tristan
- Zayden
For more information about BRG’s Birth Center, click here, or call 225-763-4141.
*All spelling variations
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.