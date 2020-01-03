Top baby names of the decade in Baton Rouge

The top baby names of the decade at Baton Rouge General's Birth Center were Aiden for boys and Riley for girls. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
By Rachael Thomas | January 3, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 2:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most popular baby names of the decade at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center were Aiden and Riley, the hospital says. More than 8,300 babies were delivered ta BRG during the last decade.

TOP 5 GIRL AND BOY NAMES OF THE DECADE

GIRL

  1. Riley*
  2. Chloe
  3. Mackenzie/McKenzie
  4. Brooklyn
  5. Ava

BOY

  1. Aiden*
  2. Jordan/Jordyn
  3. Caden
  4. Mason
  5. Jayden

The names Mason and Ava were the only two names on BRG’s top lists that correlated with national trends over the last ten years.

TOP GIRL AND BOY NAMES OF 2019

GIRL

  1. Brooklyn
  2. Amelia
  3. Paislee/Paisley
  4. Harper
  5. Khaylani/Kalani

BOY

  1. William
  2. Jace/Jayce
  3. Journee*
  4. Tristan
  5. Zayden

For more information about BRG’s Birth Center, click here, or call 225-763-4141.

*All spelling variations

