Stick to your New Year’s diet even during Mardi Gras season with this low carb, gluten free, dairy free king cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you love eating king cake during Mardi Gras, but made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier? This king cake from Ochsner may be just the thing you need.
On sale in stores in Louisiana and Texas, the Eat Fit King Cake is gluten free, grain free, low carb, sugar free, dairy free, and all natural.
Ochsner says the king cake is made with almond and coconut flours and it sweetened with locally-made Swerve, which is a natural, plant-based sweetener. There are no artificial sweeteners or colors used. Each serving of the cake has just 2 g net carbs and 0 sugar.
Click here for a list of stores where the king cake is sold, and for detailed nutrition facts. The cake is also available to order online.
In the Baton Rouge area, the following stores are selling the Eat Fit King Cake:
- Robert’s Fresh Market - 7355 Highland Rd.
- Alexander’s Market on Highland - 18111 Highland Rd.
- Whole Foods Market - 7529 Corporate Blvd.
- Good Eats Kitchen - Multiple locations
The king cake is part of a non-profit initiative by Ochsner called Eat Fit, which was launched in 2013 to make healthy, balanced meals more readily available in local restaurants. Since its launch, Eat Fit has expanded to restaurants across Louisiana. Ochsner Eat Fit partners with more than 300 restaurants across the state.
The campaign has also recently released the Ochsner Eat Fit Cookbook so people can make healthy recipes at home too.
Eat Fit is designed for those who want to eat cleaner, look or feel better, and for those with health issues including inflammatory conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, or obesity.
Click here to learn more about Ochsner Eat Fit.
