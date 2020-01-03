Singer Robin Thicke announced as Bacchus LII

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of Bacchus has announced that singer, songwriter and Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke will reign as Bacchus LII.
Thicke will reign as Bacchus 32 years after his father, the late actor Alan Thicke, who served as Bacchus XX in 1988. Thicke says he got to ride with his father during his reign and is excited to do the same with his son.
“I am honored to follow in my father’s footsteps as Bacchus for the 2020 Mardi Gras” says Thicke. “I rode on the King’s float with my father when I was a boy and it was one of the best experiences I ever had with him. I’m equally excited to have my son Julian, my daughters Mia and Lola and my fiancé April celebrate the weekend with me.”
The singer is mostly known for his hits “Blurred Lines” and “Lost Without You” but he is also a well known producer and song writer who has worked with artists suck as Usher, Mary J. Blige and New Orleans’ own Lil Wayne.
Bacchus’ theme for their 2020 parade is Wild, Wild, West and the theme will portrayed on 21 floats.
The krewe will also feature new signature throws that include light up bolo ties and light up cowboy hats.
Bacchus will roll on Sunday, February 23.
