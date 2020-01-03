Recovery efforts far from over in Amite County weeks after Dec. 2019 tornado

LIBERTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Residents in Liberty, Miss. have only just begun the long process of rebuilding after an EF-3 tornado ripped through their town in December of 2019.
For many families, generations of memories were blown over in an instant when the tornado hit on Dec. 16, 2019.
But there has been some progress toward restoring normalcy. Tarps now rest over most homes, covering holes ripped open by trees and wind. Wooden planks lay in their yards, waiting to permanently close those gashes.
“I’ve never seen any devastation like this here in Amite County,” Brandon Hayden said, sitting on the porch of the family home he’d been renting out before the tornado touched down. The roof of his own home was ripped off, and he’s working to restore the rental property so he can move his own family in temporarily.
He expects to move furniture in before February.
“We’re going to take it day-by-day and it’s going to take a while but we’re going to come back strong,” he said. “Baby steps.”
Piles of wet belongings and gutted furniture line HWY 567, and hammer clangs echo through the woods filled with now-topless trees.
“Through it all, we’re still blessed,” Hayden said. “We know who holds tomorrow. He’s been with us through it all and he’s carried us this far.”
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.