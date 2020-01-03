Protect your family from an estimated 1.6 million cars with tampered odometers

(WAFB) - Purchasing a car is the single largest purchase most people make next to a home, however, InvestigateTV uncovered a hidden danger - one that’s illegal and potentially putting families at risk: rolled back odometers.
Experts say vehicle odometers are easier than ever to roll back.
A spokesperson for Carfax estimated that 1.6 million cars across the country have rolled back odometers.
Rollbacks can be dangerous and expensive for consumers. It’s also a federal crime.
Ask for a Carfax and AutoCheck report. Compare them. Get an independent mechanic you trust to look over the vehicle. If you think the mileage sounds too low, trust your instinct, be skeptical, and ask questions.
Check the car’s tires, interior, steering wheel, pedals, and shift knob for wear and tear.
Take a look at the paint job for nicks or rust.
Check the exhaust pipe for rust.
Carfax offers free odometer fraud checks for consumers online.
If you do suspect your mileage has been tampered with, contact Louisiana's Attorney General Jeff Landry or the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles.
