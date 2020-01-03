One man killed in New Year’s Day shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day shooting that left one man dead.
According to BRPD, Joah Ross, 26, was found dead inside his home on Jackson Avenue around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 with a gunshot wound to the torso area.
Ross was deceased upon police arrival.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
