LSU women’s basketball opens SEC play with win over Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team started SEC play with a victory over Alabama in the PMAC on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) dominated the third quarter in the 71-60 win over the Crimson Tide (10-4, 0-1 SEC).
Forward Ayana Mitchell led the way with a double-double behind a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Point guard Khayla Pointer added 18 points. She also had eight assists. Center Faustine Aifuwa chipped in 12 points. She had seven rebounds and four blocks.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more basketball and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.