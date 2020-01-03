LSU returns to indoor facility for practice as preps continue for National Championship game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 3, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 5:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team was back inside its indoor facility for practice Friday.

LSU Football Practice: 1/3/2020

All the rain that passed through south Louisiana on Thursday and Friday forced the Tigers indoors for their second day of work prepping for the National Championship showdown with Clemson.

The players were in helmets and pads as they went through individual drills. Some of them will speak to the media later in the day.

LSU has another practice scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Fans are eager to find out if offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady have one more brilliant game plan to make quarterback Joe Burrow’s last game as a Tiger one for the ages.

The National Championship game will be held on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

