LSU gymnastics opens season against Arizona

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics squad will return to the PMAC to open the 2020 season against Arizona. Introductions for the team are set to start at 7:15 PM.
Fans not attending the meet can watch all the action on SEC Network+, coverage starts at 7:35 PM.
The Tigers are returning six All-Americans to the team, including Kennedi Edney who is a two-time NCAA champion and one of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation. LSU also welcomes a freshman class that is expected to make an immediate impact.
“We have had a really exciting offseason and it has been great to get our freshman class ready. We bring back a lot of routines with NCAA experience and pair that with new gymnasts it is sure to be exciting,” said head coach D-D Breaux.
LSU officials are encouraging fans to arrive early to the PMAC to help the Tigers celebrate the team’s meet title, NCAA national runner-up finish, and Edney, and Sarah Finnegan’s individual NCAA champions for the 2019 season.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.