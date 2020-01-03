LSU gymnastics opens season against Arizona

LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | January 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 8:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics squad will return to the PMAC to open the 2020 season against Arizona. Introductions for the team are set to start at 7:15 PM.

Fans not attending the meet can watch all the action on SEC Network+, coverage starts at 7:35 PM.

The Tigers are returning six All-Americans to the team, including Kennedi Edney who is a two-time NCAA champion and one of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation. LSU also welcomes a freshman class that is expected to make an immediate impact.

“We have had a really exciting offseason and it has been great to get our freshman class ready. We bring back a lot of routines with NCAA experience and pair that with new gymnasts it is sure to be exciting,” said head coach D-D Breaux.

LSU officials are encouraging fans to arrive early to the PMAC to help the Tigers celebrate the team’s meet title, NCAA national runner-up finish, and Edney, and Sarah Finnegan’s individual NCAA champions for the 2019 season.

