JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died at the hands of a fellow inmate, bringing the death toll to four in disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. Sunflower County Corner Heather Burton tells The Associated Press that a 32-year-old male inmate died before noon Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Burton says the inmate, whom she declined to identify pending notification of relatives, had multiple stab wounds. Inmates also set fire to a different cell block but officials say the small fire caused no injuries before it was put out.